Second Container Ship Hit by Projectiles in Strait of Hormuz

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The boxship came under attack about 25 nautical miles northwest of Ras Al Khaimah early this morning. Image Credit: UKMTO

A container ship has been struck by an unknown projectile near the Strait of Hormuz, marking the second attack on a boxship since tensions escalated in the Middle East.

The boxship came under attack about 25 nautical miles northwest of Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, at 01:58 AM UTC on Wednesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post on Wednesday.

"The Master of a container vessel has reported that the vessel has sustained damage from a suspected but unknown projectile, UKMTO said.

“Extent of the damage is currently unknown but under investigation by the crew.

“The Master additionally reports that all crew members are safe and accounted for.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, while vessels transiting the area have been advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

The incident follows another recent attack in the Strait of Hormuz in which the crew of a container ship was forced to abandon the vessel after it came under attack.