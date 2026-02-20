GT Wings' Wind Propulsion System Performance Assessment Verified by Lloyd's Register

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Verification follows months of commercial operation of the firm’s AirWing wind propulsion system onboard a vessel. Image Credit: LR

UK-based wind propulsion technology firm GT Wings has secured verification from Lloyd's Register for the performance assessment methodology used to evaluate its AirWing wind propulsion system.

The verification follows around ten months of commercial operation of a 20 m wind propulsion system installed onboard Vectis Progress, a general cargo vessel operated by Carisbrooke Shipping, LR said in a press release on Thursday.

The system has been in service since March 2025 on transatlantic routes, including North Atlantic winter conditions, as well as voyages through the Great Lakes and Caribbean.

GT Wings said the operational deployment has enabled the collection of real-world data to assess fuel and emissions savings from the wind-assisted propulsion system.

Lloyd’s Register confirmed that the methodology used to measure performance aligns with recognised industry standards, including ISO 19030 and ITTC performance analysis practices, and is suitable for in-service evaluation.

GT Wings said it will continue monitoring and analysing operational data from the vessel as part of its ongoing validation programme.