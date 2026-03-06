BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Bunker Traders at Multiple Locations

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday March 6, 2026

UAE-based marine fuel trading firm Oilmar DMCC is seeking to hire bunker traders in Singapore and Seoul, and a senior bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for bunker traders with 3-6 years of experience in marine fuel trading and a senior bunker trader with over six years of experience, it said in a LinkedIn job posting this week.

The advertisement lists the following experience for the roles:

  • Bachelor’s degree in business, Maritime Studies, Economics, Finance, or related discipline (preferred).
  • Relevant experience in bunker trading, marine fuels, shipping, or physical oil products trading (experience level aligned with seniority).
  • Demonstrated sales and negotiation capability.
  • Strong understanding of global shipping markets, bunker products, quality specifications, and logistics constraints.
  • Fluency in English (additional languages advantageous depending on location).

