BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Bunker Traders at Multiple Locations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is seeking to hire bunker traders in Singapore and Seoul, and a senior bunker trader in Dubai. Image Credit: Oilmar DMCC

UAE-based marine fuel trading firm Oilmar DMCC is seeking to hire bunker traders in Singapore and Seoul, and a senior bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for bunker traders with 3-6 years of experience in marine fuel trading and a senior bunker trader with over six years of experience, it said in a LinkedIn job posting this week.

The advertisement lists the following experience for the roles:

Bachelor’s degree in business, Maritime Studies, Economics, Finance, or related discipline (preferred).

Relevant experience in bunker trading, marine fuels, shipping, or physical oil products trading (experience level aligned with seniority).

Demonstrated sales and negotiation capability.

Strong understanding of global shipping markets, bunker products, quality specifications, and logistics constraints.

Fluency in English (additional languages advantageous depending on location).

For more information and to apply for the roles, click here