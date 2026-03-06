World News
BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Bunker Traders at Multiple Locations
The company is seeking to hire bunker traders in Singapore and Seoul, and a senior bunker trader in Dubai. Image Credit: Oilmar DMCC
UAE-based marine fuel trading firm Oilmar DMCC is seeking to hire bunker traders in Singapore and Seoul, and a senior bunker trader in Dubai.
The company is looking for bunker traders with 3-6 years of experience in marine fuel trading and a senior bunker trader with over six years of experience, it said in a LinkedIn job posting this week.
The advertisement lists the following experience for the roles:
- Bachelor’s degree in business, Maritime Studies, Economics, Finance, or related discipline (preferred).
- Relevant experience in bunker trading, marine fuels, shipping, or physical oil products trading (experience level aligned with seniority).
- Demonstrated sales and negotiation capability.
- Strong understanding of global shipping markets, bunker products, quality specifications, and logistics constraints.
- Fluency in English (additional languages advantageous depending on location).
For more information and to apply for the roles, click here