Maintenance Scheduled for Taiwan's CPC Corporation Bunker Barge in Kaohsiung

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company says MGO availability will be limited at the port during the period due to barge maintenance. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwan's CPC Corporation is set to take one of its barges at Kaohsiung out of service for slightly more than a month of maintenance.

The MGO barge Chung Yu No. 16 will be out of service from March 8 to April 10, the company said in a note to clients on Thursday.

“During this period, the availability of MGO supply at Kaohsiung Port will be limited and the waiting time for bunkering operations may be longer than usual,” the company said.

The firm will only accept MGO orders of more than 30 mt, or above 25 mt for MGO orders combined with VLSFO orders.

“Should the barge resume operation earlier than scheduled, we will notify you accordingly,” CPC said in the note.