Early Monday Indications Put Singapore VLSFO Above $1,000/Mt

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Singapore market is indicating prices at the highest level since 2022. File Image / Pixabay

Early indications on Monday morning are putting the price of VLSFO in Singapore above $1,000/mt for the first time in more than five years.

Ship & Bunker has received price indications for Singapore VLSFO at as much as $1,050/mt on Monday morning, up from $822.50/mt on Friday.

Singapore VLSFO was last above $1,000/mt in 2022, when global energy markets were roiled by the potential impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

ICE Brent crude futures opened at $101.73/bl on Monday morning, before rising to as much as $118.91/bl in early Asian trading before paring gains to trade at $107.84/bl as of 8:30 AM in London.