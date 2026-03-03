LNG Again Leads Alternative-Fuelled Newbuild Orders in February: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: DNV

February saw 17 new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels, with 14 of them specifying LNG propulsion, according to data from classification society DNV.

All 14 LNG-fuelled orders were in the container segment, Kristian Hammer, product manager for Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) and senior consultant at DNV, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Three dual-fuel-ethane carriers were also ordered during the month.

The total orders were still lower than the 33 alternative-capable ships ordered in February 2024 and the 20 ships ordered in the previous month of January 2025.

Two LNG bunkering vessels were ordered in February.

“We also saw two new LNG bunker vessel orders, a reminder that infrastructure growth is keeping pace as the LNG-fuelled fleet expands,” Hammer said.