Two-Thirds of Ship Lubricants Still in Caution or Alert Status After Purification: VPS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VPS says effective onboard lube oil purification is becoming increasingly critical as engines push for higher efficiency. File Image / Pixabay

More than two-thirds of marine lubricants tested remain in caution or alert/fail condition even after passing through onboard purifier systems, according to analysis from global testing firm VPS.

The finding, drawn from the company’s lubricant testing data, suggests vessels may not be fully optimising their lubrication management and purification processes, it said in an email statement on Thursday.

VPS said that while viscosity is often seen as a key health indicator, only 46% of caution or failure cases were linked to viscosity changes. More than half were caused by external contamination, particularly elevated water content and iron.

Purification systems are designed to remove water and insoluble oxidised material, but the data indicate that operational settings may not always be optimal.

For example, where pre-purifier water content exceeds 0.20 %m/m, a measurable reduction should be observed after treatment. Failure to achieve this may point to incorrect temperature, flow rate or separator configuration.

Temperature control was highlighted as a critical factor. Increasing the separation temperature from 90°C to 95°C can improve separator efficiency by around 22%, enhancing the removal of water and larger particles.

VPS recommends routine pre- and post-purifier testing of water content, PQ Index, and ISO 4406 particle counts to verify performance and extend lubricant life.