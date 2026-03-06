Tugboat Hit by Projectiles Off Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident occurred about six nautical miles north of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz at 12:57 UTC on Friday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A tugboat attack incident has been reported off Oman on Friday, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The tug came under attack about six nautical miles north of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz at 12:57 UTC on Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in a social media post on Friday, citing information from a third-party source.

"A third-party source has reported a tug being hit by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz," UKMTO said.

"Authorities are investigating."

The report comes amid heightened tensions in the region.

Several vessels have come under attack by Iran after US and Israeli military actions against Iran last weekend, while some shipping companies have paused voyages through the Strait of Hormuz due to security concerns.