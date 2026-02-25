Svitzer's Tugboat Takes on HVO100 Biofuel at Port of Southampton

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tugboat was bunkered with 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil instead of marine diesel. Image Credit: DP World

Maritime services firm Svitzer has bunkered its tugboat with marine biofuel at the Port of Southampton in the UK.

The tugboat, Svitzer Bargate, recently bunkered 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO 100) instead of conventional fuel at Southampton, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The bunkering was carried out with support from UAE-based DP World.

“The emissions savings from this activity form part of the last nautical mile carbon inset credits under our Carbon Inset Programme, enabling cargo owners to actively reduce supply chain emissions at the source,” DP World said.

“Our collaboration with Svitzer to expand the use of lower-carbon fuels could avoid more than 900 metric tonnes of CO2e annually, creating measurable emissions savings and helping customers to meet their Scope 3 goals.”

Kasper Karlsen, chief operating officer at Svitzer, told Ship & Bunker in an interview last year that biofuels and battery power will play key roles in decarbonising its tug fleet.