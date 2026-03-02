Most Middle East Ports Operating Normally Despite Isolated Incidents

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Port of Fujairah in the UAE. Image Credit: Port of Fujairah

Most Middle East ports have been operating normally as of this morning, despite isolated security incidents and a brief suspension in the UAE.

In Dubai, operations at Jebel Ali Port resumed at 18:00 GST on Sunday after a temporary halt, according to an advisory issued by GAC Hot Port News on its website on Monday.

Enhanced safety measures remain in place.

Other UAE ports, including Fujairah, Khor Fakkan and Sharjah, continue to operate as usual.

In Bahrain, KBSP and Bahrain Steel were reported not to be operating, though no formal advisory has been issued.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, ports in Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are functioning normally.

In Oman, the Port of Duqm remains operational after two unmanned aerial vehicles targeted the area, injuring one worker, according to the Oman News Agency.

An oil tanker was also attacked about five nautical miles north of the Port of Khasab, with all crew safely evacuated.

Qatar’s ports are open, although Ras Laffan has reported GPS signal disruption and advised vessels to navigate with caution.

No widespread port closures have been reported so far. However, with the Iran war entering its third day and vessels increasingly avoiding the region, any escalation could disrupt port operations, bunker demand and wider trade flows.