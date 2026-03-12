Idemitsu and Consort Bunkers Explore Methanol Supply in Singapore and East Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Idemitsu Kosan and Consort Bunkers are seeking to develop a methanol bunker supply chain targeting Singapore and key ports across East Asia. File Image / Pixabay

Japanese energy firm Idemitsu Kosan Co has started joint discussions with Singapore-based bunker supplier Consort Bunkers Pte Ltd to explore building a supply chain for methanol as a marine fuel.

Under the initiative, Consort Bunkers would supply methanol procured by Idemitsu to shipping companies calling at Singapore and major bunkering hubs across East Asia, Idemitsu said in a press release on Tuesday.

Methanol is seen as one of the more practical alternative fuels because it can be handled using relatively familiar infrastructure compared with some other emerging marine fuels.

However, methanol demand continues to be sluggish in Singapore, with just 300 mt sold in January.

The companies said the study will consider the future introduction of green methanol, including e-methanol and bio-methanol, as demand for lower-carbon fuels grows and more methanol-capable ships enter the global fleet.