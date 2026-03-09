Osaka Gas Japanese LNG Bunkering Vessel Set for April Launch

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new vessel will support Osaka Gas’ LNG bunkering operations alongside its existing truck-to-ship supply. Image Credit: Osaka Gas

Japanese gas utility firm Osaka Gas Co has named its new LNG bunkering vessel Seto Azure ahead of the launch of its ship-to-ship LNG bunkering service next month in Japan.

The vessel is currently under construction at Shitanoe Shipbuilding in Usuki City, Oita Prefecture, and will begin operations in April, the firm said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Once operational, Seto Azure will supply LNG to LNG-fuelled vessels, including capesize bulk carriers operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K LINE) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK).

The ship-to-ship service will complement Osaka Gas’s existing LNG bunkering operations, which currently include truck-to-ship and port-to-ship delivery methods.

“We are excited to commence our Ship-to-Ship LNG bunkering operations next month,” Masataka Fujiwara, President and Representative Director of Osaka Gas, said.

“Amid the global momentum towards decarbonization and low-carbon initiatives, Osaka Gas is dedicated to providing a stable supply of LNG to meet the growing demand from LNG-fueled vessels.”