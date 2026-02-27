Naftomar Takes Delivery of Dual-Fuel LPG Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 93,000 m3 vessel is fitted with a dual-fuel engine from Everllence. Image Credit: Naftomar

Greece-based Naftomar Shipping and Trading Co has taken delivery of an LPG/ammonia carrier capable of running on LPG.

The 93,000 m3 vessel, Gaz Ronin, is fitted with a dual-fuel main engine from engine manufacturer Everllence, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The two-stroke engine is capable of running on LPG and conventional marine fuels.

LPG remains a niche alternative bunker fuel for now, being used almost exclusively in gas carriers.

The global LPG-fuelled fleet is currently made up of 145 ships, with 89 more expected to be delivered by 2028, according to classification society DNV data. Of the current fleet, 142 ships are LPG carriers.

“This addition marks another important milestone in our fleet renewal strategy and reinforces our commitment to investing in modern, energy-efficient tonnage capable of supporting the evolving gas and ammonia transportation,” Naftomar said.