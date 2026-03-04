MSC to Discharge Gulf-Bound Cargo at Alternative Ports Amid Middle East Tensions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cargo bound for Arabian Gulf ports will be diverted and discharged at the next safe port. Image Credit: MSC

Container shipping firm MSC says it will discharge containers bound for Arabian Gulf ports at alternative locations as tensions in the Middle East escalate and raise risks to maritime safety.

The carrier has declared an 'End of Voyage' for shipments currently under its custody and care that are destined for ports in the Arabian Gulf, the firm said in an advisory note to customers on Tuesday.

The measure applies to cargo already at sea as well as containers awaiting shipment ashore.

MSC said vessels carrying the cargo will divert to the next safe port of discharge, where the containers will be unloaded and made available for local delivery or recovery.

The move also applies to empty containers that have already been released for stuffing for export to Gulf destinations.

The company will impose a mandatory $800 surcharge per container to cover deviation costs.

All expenses related to discharging the cargo, including handling, storage, and other associated charges, will be borne by the cargo owners.

"Should customers wish to have their cargo forwarded to an alternative destination, a new transport booking must be arranged through the usual MSC agency channels," MSC said.

On Sunday, MSC had cancelled all all cargo bookings to the Middle East and ordered its vessels in the Gulf region to move to designated safe shelter areas. Several major container shipping firms Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk and CMA CGM have announced suspension of Hormuz transits.