Bunkering Suspended at Port of Duqm After Drone Attack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

One of the drones fell near fuel tanks at the port. Image Credit: Port of Duqm

Bunker operations have been put on hold at the Omani port of Duqm following a drone attack.

Two drones targeted the Duqm commercial port, the state-backed Oman News Agency reported on Sunday, citing a security source.

One of the drones targeted a residential building at the port and injured a foreign worker, while wreckage from the second drone fell near fuel tanks but did not cause any casualties or material damage, according to the report.

As well as offering commercial bunkering services, Duqm is also used as a bunkering location for the US Navy.

"The operations are postponed for now, and I think they will start soon," a local source told Ship & Bunker.

