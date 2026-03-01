US-Sanctioned Tanker Attacked Off Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Skylight was targeted five nautical miles north of Khasab Port. File Image / Pixabay

A refined products tanker previously sanctioned by the US and with a crew including Iranians has come under attack off the coast of Oman.

The Palau-flagged 11,262 DWT tanker Skylight was targeted five nautical miles north of Khasab Port, the Oman Maritime Security Centre said in a social media post.

The tanker's crew, consisting of 15 Indians and five Iranians, have all been evacuated. Four members of the crew were injured.

"The Center confirms that the rescue operations were carried out in coordination among various military, security, and civilian agencies, reflecting the national readiness to handle maritime incidents," the organisation said.

The Skylight was added to the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control Iran-related designations sanctions list on December 18.

The US and Israel attacked a series of military facilities in Iran on Saturday, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior government figures. Iran responded with strikes on US bases and other targets across the Middle East.