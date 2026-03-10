ElbOil Appoints Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shubh Jaiswal has joined the company as a bunker trader in Dubai as of this month. Image Credit: Shubh Jaiswal / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm ElbOil’s Middle East branch has hired a new bunker trader in Dubai, UAE.

Shubh Jaiswal has joined the company as a bunker trader in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Jaiswal was previously a bunker trader for Axiom Global Oil & Gas Trading DMCC from April 2023 to February 2026.

He had earlier worked for Deloitte from September 2022 to March 2023 as an audit assistant.

Hamburg-based ElbOil has offices around the world, including in Singapore, Germany, Switzerland and the UK.

Last year, ElbOil signed a deal seeking to secure access to green methanol produced in China.