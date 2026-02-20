BIMCO to Consider Adoption of Biofuel Clause for Time Charters

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Proposed biofuel clause sets ISO-aligned fuel standards and practical rules for sampling, testing, storage and handling. Image Credit: BIMCO

Shipping industry body BIMCO’s documentary committee will meet online on February 25 to consider adopting new biofuel and ETS clauses and a revised ship sale contract form.

The proposed biofuel clause for time charter parties sets fuel standards aligned with ISO requirements and outlines procedures for sampling, testing, storage and handling, BIMCO said in a statement on its website on Friday.

It also includes mechanisms to adjust speed and performance warranties when biofuels are used, alongside notice provisions and tank-readiness requirements intended to improve operational certainty.

The sub-committee has been working to develop the biofuels clause to address both technical and legal issues in line with international standards.

The committee will also consider an emission trading scheme (ETS) allowances clause for BARECON, designed to allocate emissions compliance responsibilities under bareboat charters.

The clause can be used with BARECON 2017 and similar regulatory schemes, with charterers set as the default responsible party unless otherwise agreed.

In addition, members will review a revised Norwegian Sale Form (SALEFORM) aimed at modernising the ship sale agreement with clearer provisions on deposits, inspections, delivery, termination and compliance.