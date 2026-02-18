Wasaline Upgrades Vessel with World's Largest Battery Capacity

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel’s battery capacity has been increased nearly fivefold to 12.6 MWh following the upgrade. Image Credit: Wasaline

Finnish ferry operator Wasaline has completed sea trials after installing a significantly larger battery system on its RoPax vessel Aurora Botnia, giving it what the company says is the world's largest battery capacity on a ship of its type.

The LNG-fuelled hybrid vessel's battery capacity has been expanded from 2.2 MWh to 12.6 MWh, with the upgraded system approved for operation by classification society DNV, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The new batteries were supplied by marine battery manufacturer AYK Energy and can store nearly five times more energy than the previous packs, helping improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions.

The upgrade was carried out partly during normal operations and finalised at BLRT Repair Yards in Finland. Wartsila handled system integration, while Danfoss updated the drives and Foreship conducted evaluation and basic design work.

Recently, Swedish ferry operator Stena Line completed the acquisition of Wasaline.