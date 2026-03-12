Tideform Adds AI Agent to Marine Fuel Intelligence Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kenneth Juhls serves as the company's CEO. Image Credit: Tideform

Marine fuel intelligence company Tideform is relaunching its platform - originally known as BunkerEx - with the addition of an AI agent to help users with their enquiries.

The company has been relaunched with Kenneth Juhls serving as CEO, in addition to his role as CEO of procurement platform AuctionConnect, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The firm was originally known as BunkerEx, founded by Ishaan Hemnani and Willem Muller in 2017. It was acquired by Bunker Holding parent company USTC in 2021, before being rebranded as Maritime IntelX at the start of last year.

The new platform includes an AI-powered agent named Atlas to allow users to ask about market conditions, price insights and to interpret trends through a messaging interface.

Image Credit: Tideform

Tideform uses verified data from more than 30 million mt/year of bunker deliveries at more than 500 ports to provide price indications, forward curves and insights.

"Marine fuel markets generate vast amounts of data yet interpreting that information consistently has remained a challenge," Juhls said in the statement.

"With Tideform we are building the intelligence layer behind bunker market decisions, and with Atlas we introduce a new way for users to access that intelligence through AI."