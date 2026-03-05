Register Now for IBIA's Americas Networking Drinks Reception at CMA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship & Bunker readers are invited to join the IBIA Americas Networking Drinks Reception next week in Stamford, CT on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 from 18:00 to 21:00.

IBIA's event is taking place at Fortina Stamford alongside the CMA Shipping Conference and Expo.

This dedicated complimentary evening offers a valuable opportunity to reconnect with fellow IBIA members, meet industry peers and continue important conversations beyond the conference floor in a relaxed and welcoming setting.

If you are attending CMA Shipping, or will be in the area, we encourage you to register and join IBIA.

The IBIA Americas Networking Drinks Reception is sponsored by 2050 Marine Energy, CSL Group Inc, Evans Advisory LLC, GT Global, Lindsay Blee, Monjasa and Sunoco LP, whose support makes this event possible.

Registration link: https://ibia.glueup.com/event/ibia-americas-drinks-reception-2026-164102/