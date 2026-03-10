Cosco Shipping Launches New Methanol-Fuelled Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dual-fuel vessel will be deployed on the South China-US Southeast route. Image Credit: Cosco

Chinese container shipping firm Cosco Shipping has launched a new container ship capable of running on methanol.

The 16,000 TEU container ship, Cosco Shipping Lily, was officially named and unveiled on March 6, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The vessel is the first batch of the 16,000 TEU dual-fuel methanol ships built by Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) for Cosco Shipping Lines.

The COSCO Shipping Lily is expected to operate on the South China-US Southwest E-commerce Express service.

“Compared with conventional fuel-powered vessels, each ship can reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 120,000 tons per year, with an Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) performance exceeding the baseline by more than 50%,” Cosco said.