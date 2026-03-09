Singapore Conducts Emergency Drill Ahead of Methanol-Fuelled Cruise Debut

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Authorities and industry partners tested response procedures before the maiden sailing of the cruise industry’s first methanol-fuelled vessel from Singapore. Image Credit: MPA

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has conducted a multi-agency emergency drill ahead of the maiden sailing of the Disney Adventure, the cruise industry’s first methanol-fuelled cruise ship.

The table-top exercise, a discussion-based drill in which agencies rehearsed how they would respond to an emergency scenario, was held ahead of the vessel’s arrival, the MPA said in a social media post on Friday.

It involved government agencies and industry partners, including Disney Cruise Line and Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore, to review response procedures and coordination.

Participants worked through a simulated passenger vessel emergency at sea, covering scenarios such as an engine room fire, loss of power, grounding, and vessel listing.

Discussions focused on emergency response, passenger evacuation, interagency coordination, and crisis communication.

MPA said such exercises help ensure agencies and partners are prepared to respond effectively in the event of an incident as Singapore continues to welcome larger cruise vessels.

Participating agencies included the Singapore Civil Defence Force, Singapore Police Force, Republic of Singapore Navy, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Transport, Singapore Tourism Board and SATS-Creuers Cruise Services.