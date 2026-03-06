Qingdao Sees Dual Green Methanol Bunkering of Cosco Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunkering operations saw a total of 2,500 mt of green methanol delivered to two ships. File Image / Pixabay

Two methanol-fuelled container ships operated by Cosco Shipping Lines have taken on green methanol in a dual bunkering operation at Qingdao Port in China.

The operation took place on March 2-3 at the Qianwan port area of Qingdao, where the methanol bunkering vessel Jian Hang Li Da supplied about 2,500 mt of green methanol to the vessels, media outlet China Daily said in a report on Tuesday.

The bunkering was carried out by Shandong Port Group (SPG), the Chinese port operator responsible for managing several ports across Shandong province, including Qingdao.

SPG said the operation represents the country’s first 'one-to-many' green methanol bunkering, where a single bunker vessel supplies multiple receiving ships during the same operation.

According to the port operator, the fuel supplied was produced in Shandong and certified under the ISCC EU scheme.

The bunkering vessel Jian Hang Li Da was modified by Qingdao Port in partnership with ship manager Intercontinental Ship Management to handle methanol bunkering.