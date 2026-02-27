Yang Ming's New Dual-Fuel Boxship Bunkers First LNG from Shell in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel bunkered 3,500 mt of LNG at the port's anchorage area on Thursday. Image Credit: Yang Ming

Taiwanese shipping firm Yang Ming’s newly built dual-fuel container ship has carried out its first bunkering in Singapore, with energy firm Shell supplying the fuel.

The 15,500 TEU vessel, YM Willpower, took on 3,500 mt of LNG bunkers on Thursday ahead of its maiden voyage, Yang Ming said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The ship-to-ship bunkering was conducted at the port’s anchorage area in collaboration with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Shell.

The ship has been deployed on its Far East-Mediterranean service and will use LNG as its primary fuel for the entire voyage.

Yang Ming has several more dual-fuel LNG container ships on order. The company also announced orders for methanol-ready container ships last year.

Singapore saw 42,600 mt of LNG bunkers sold in January, up 30% year-on-year.