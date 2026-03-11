137 Container Ships Remain Stuck West of Strait of Hormuz

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alphaliner says the backlog has not eased from last week as security risks continue to deter ships from transiting the key waterway. File Image / Pixabay

The number of container ships waiting west of the Strait of Hormuz to transit the waterway remains largely unchanged at 137 vessels amid deteriorating conditions in the Middle East, according to sector specialist Alphaliner.

The build-up comes as tensions in the Middle East continue to deter shipowners from attempting the transit through the strategic waterway, it said in an email statement on Wednesday.

Alphaliner had reported 138 container ships waiting to transit the Strait of Hormuz last week, including the 1,815 TEU container ship Safeen Prestige, which was later abandoned after a drone attack.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have warned that ships attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz could be targeted, prompting many operators to avoid the route.

With risks still high, container lines are increasingly looking at alternative ports and routing options for cargo moving to and from the Gulf.

Alphaliner said last week that some vessels have taken temporary refuge at the UAE’s Jebel Ali port.

Meanwhile, a second container ship was struck by unknown projectiles on Wednesday morning while attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz.