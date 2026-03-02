New Ship Attack Reported in Bahrain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack at the Port of Bahrain at 2:57 AM UTC on Monday. File Image / Pixabay

A new ship attack has been reported in Bahrain, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship came under attack at the Port of Bahrain at 2:57 AM UTC on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in an advisory note on its website.

"The Company Security Officer reported that the vessel had been struck by two unknown projectiles causing a fire," the agency said.

"The fire has been extinguished and the vessel remains in port.

"All members of the ships crew are safe and have evacuated the vessel."

The US and Israel attacked a series of military facilities in Iran on Saturday, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior government figures. Iran responded with strikes on US bases and other targets across the Middle East, and appears to be attempting to prevent commercial shipping from moving through the Strait of Hormuz.