Suspicious Incident Reported Near Bulk Carrier Off Abu Dhabi

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident was reported at 36 nautical miles north of Abu Dhabi at 08:00 UTC today. Image Credit: UKMTO

A bulk carrier operating off Abu Dhabi has reported witnessing a splash and hearing a loud bang close to the vessel, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident was reported at 36 nautical miles north of Abu Dhabi at 08:00 UTC on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in a social media post on Tuesday.

“The Master reports witnessing a splash and heard a loud bang in close proximity of a bulk carrier,” it said.

Iran is attempting to block transits through the Strait of Hormuz in response to the worsening conflict in the Middle East, upending a range of commodity markets around the world that rely on safe passage through the area.