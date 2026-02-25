Asian Carriers Dominate Asia-North America Container Shipping Trade

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alphaliner says Cosco, ONE and Evergreen topped fleet deployment on the Far East- North America route in January.

Asian container lines remain firmly in control of the Transpacific container shipping trade, with Cosco Shipping Group, ONE, and Evergreen Marine operating the largest fleets on Far East-North America services at the start of 2026.

Around 532 ships operated on the Transpacific container shipping route in January 2026, offering about 5.2 million TEU of capacity, down 3.2% year on year, according to sector specialist Alphaliner.

Despite the dip, the competitive structure has remained largely unchanged.

Three major alliances now deploy 73.7% of all capacity on the route, compared with 74.6% a year earlier.

The OCEAN Alliance -comprising CMA CGM, Cosco and Evergreen - holds the largest share at 35.3%.

The Gemini Cooperation between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd accounts for around 884,500 TEU, or roughly 17% of the market, a similar level to Maersk’s former 2M partnership capacity.

The Premier Alliance grouping ONE, HMM and Yang Ming holds about 21.4% of capacity.

ONE increased its deployed capacity by 10.3% year on year, helping offset reductions elsewhere in the network.

MSC ranks fifth with about 10.3% market share after raising its standalone Transpacific capacity by 11.7% year on year. Partner ZIM holds around 7.3%.

Overall capacity has shifted between carriers, but the balance of power on the Transpacific looks much the same as a year ago, with Asian carriers still firmly in the lead.