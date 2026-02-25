Container Line ONE Names New CEO in Planned Leadership Shift

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has appointed former Emirates Shipping Line CEO Till Ole Barrelet as its new CEO. Image Credit: Till Ole Barrelet / LinkedIn

Singapore-based container shipping Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the appointment of Till Ole Barrelet as new CEO from July 1, as current chief Jeremy Nixon shifts to a senior advisor role.

Barrelet will join the company on May 1 as CEO-designate before formally taking over the top job in July, ONE said in a press release on Wednesday.

Nixon has led the carrier since its launch in 2018, overseeing the integration of Japan's K Line, MOL, and NYK into a single global container shipping company.

The company now operates a fleet of more than 260 vessels with a capacity exceeding 2 million TEUs.

Barrelet brings more than 20 years of maritime and logistics experience and most recently served as CEO of Emirates Shipping Line since June 2022.

ONE said he has experience across shipowning, financing and container shipping in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

The company will also introduce a revised executive management structure built around the CEO and seven divisional representatives, alongside six regional leaders reporting into the top role.

ONE said the transition is planned and will not affect customers or stakeholders.