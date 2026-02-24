FEATURED: Oilmar Marks 10-Year Anniversary With Charity Drive

by Oilmar

CEO Yusif Mammadov took over as Oilmar's owner last year. Image Credit: Oilmar

UAE-based marine fuel trading firm Oilmar DMCC is celebrating 10 years in operation with a series of partnerships raising money for charity.

The initiative is call: 10 Years. 10 Charities. One Responsibility. One Unbreakable Story.

The firm was founded in 2015 and has expanded rapidly in the ensuing years, now standing as a global bunker and cargo trading house with more than 80 employees, six trading hubs and a footprint across three continents.

The company went through a management buy-out last year, with CEO Yusif Mammadov taking over as owner.

"In moments of calm, any company can appear strong," Mammadov said.

“ Each year of Oilmar's journey is paired with a charity that reflects what we learned along the way

"True strength is revealed in times of adversity, through decisions made both under scrutiny and away from it.

"Over the past decade, we have grown through periods of volatility and transformation, but our greatest achievement is not scale, it is our character. As we mark ten years, we choose to honor our journey not through celebration alone, but through meaningful contribution."

The company is now marking its progress over the past decade with an initiative to raise money for a series of charities.

"To mark our 10-year anniversary, we chose something deeper than celebration," the company said.

"We chose impact. Each year of Oilmar's journey is paired with a charity that reflects what we learned along the way. These causes mirror our growth, our challenges, and the responsibility that comes with operating across oceans, borders, and global markets.

"Together, they represent a simple belief: if you benefit from global trade, you have a duty to contribute to the world it touches."

The firm will work with the following charities, each chosen as representative of the company's stages of development from its foundation to its current global status:

Emirates Red Crescent

The Mission to Seafarers

IHH Humanitarian Relief

Project CURE

Environmental Defence Fund

Cancer Research UK

World Central Kitchen

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Direct Relief

MSC Foundation

"Logistics and energy connect the world, but they also have a direct impact on people's lives," Mammadov said.

"As we look to the next decade, we want success to be defined not only by commercial performance, but by our responsibility to people, communities and the oceans that underpin global trade."

Click here to learn more: 10 Years. 10 Charities. One Responsibility. One Unbreakable Story.