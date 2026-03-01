IMO Secretary-General: Vessels Should Avoid Transiting Strait of Hormuz

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Arsenio Dominguez is secretary-general of the IMO. Image Credit: IMO

The head of the IMO has recommended commercial shipping avoids transiting the Strait of Hormuz after several attacks on ships there on Sunday.

"I urge all shipping companies to exercise maximum caution," IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

"Where possible, vessels should avoid transiting the affected region until conditions improve."

Three ships came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday amid worsening regional conflict following US and Israeli strikes on Iran the previous day.

"I am deeply concerned by reports that several seafarers have been injured in attacks on merchant vessels," Dominguez said.

"No attack on innocent seafarers or civilian shipping is ever justified.

"These crews are simply doing their jobs and must be protected from the effects of wider geopolitical tensions.

"Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international maritime law, and it must be respected by all Parties, with no exception."

The US and Israel attacked a series of military facilities in Iran on Saturday, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior government figures. Iran responded with strikes on US bases and other targets across the Middle East, and appears to be attempting to prevent commercial shipping from moving through the Strait of Hormuz.