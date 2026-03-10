DHT Holdings Takes Delivery of Scrubber-Fitted VLCC from Hanwha Ocean

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company plans to induct another new VLCC later this month. Image Credit: DHT

Tanker firm DHT Holdings has taken delivery of a scrubber-fitted very large crude carrier (VLCC) from South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean Co.

The 319,999 DWT vessel, DHT Addax, is the second vessel delivered by Hanwha Ocean, DHT said in a statement on its website on Friday.

“It is the second in a series of four VLCC newbuildings to be delivered to the Company during the first half of 2026,” it said.

“The newbuildings are fully funded and will increase the Company’s customer offerings and earnings power.”

Scrubber systems or exhaust gas cleaning systems, enabling them to run on HSFO while meeting the IMO's global 0.5% sulfur cap.

Scrubber technology also allows compliance in tighter sulfur areas, such as ECA.

DHT expects another vessel to be delivered later this month.