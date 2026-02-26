China's First Methanol-Fuelled River-Sea Vessel Completes Maiden Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is equipped with a domestically developed engine that achieves a methanol substitution rate of over 90%. File Image / Pixabay

China’s first methanol-fuelled river sea vessel carried out its maiden voyage on February 20.

The vessel Innovation 19 departed Ningbo’s Beilun Ore Terminal carrying 11,000 mt of iron ore to Jiangyin, China Ministry of Transport said in a press release on Tuesday.

The 126.6 m vessel is powered by a domestically developed methanol engine that runs largely on methanol, with only a small amount of conventional fuel used to support combustion.

The authorities said the successful voyage represents a practical step in scaling up methanol propulsion in China’s inland-coastal shipping segment and supports the broader green transition of the country’s maritime sector.

The ship’s engine was developed by the 711 Research Institute under China State Shipbuilding Corporation, while the Ningbo Maritime Safety Administration coordinated safety oversight and operational support for the first voyage.

China has been ramping up efforts to build green methanol production and supply.

During the IBIA Annual Convention 2025 industry event last year, delegates appeared to be confident that China would become a primary hub for green bunker fuel production.