North Sea Port Ready for Alternative Fuel Bunkering Following Risk Analysis

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Independent risk study confirms LNG, hydrogen, methanol and ammonia can be safely bunkered across the port area. Image Credit: North Sea Port

North Sea Port has completed an independent risk analysis confirming it can safely carry out bunkering of LNG, hydrogen, methanol and ammonia throughout its port area.

The study covered all berths and assessed bunkering by ship-to-ship and by trucks for both international and inland vessels, North Sea Port said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

In addition to navigational risks, it reviewed surrounding infrastructure, including roads, wind turbines, high-voltage lines and nearby Seveso-regulated industrial sites.

North Sea Port is a cross-border port authority operating in the Netherlands and Belgium, with port areas in Vlissingen, Terneuzen and Ghent.

“The independent risk analysis showed that LNG, hydrogen, methanol and ammonia can be safely refuelled throughout the port area – in Vlissingen, Terneuzen and Ghent – with maximum consideration for safety and the surrounding area,” Cas König, CEO of North Sea Port, said.

Controlled trial operations will now take place, with each test reviewed alongside emergency services before wider roll-out.

"In order to be able to demonstrate the safe handling of these fuels, controlled bunkering operations will be carried out in the near future," North Sea Port said.