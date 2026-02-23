Fuel Additive Firm Sulnox Inks Panama Canal Distribution Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Partnership with Motor Plus will see its products stocked in Colon to target ships and regional fuel users around the canal. File Image / Pixabay

Fuel additive firm Sulnox has signed a distribution agreement with Motor Plus Panama, part of the Panama-based IHS Holding Group, to expand sales in the Panama Canal region.

Motor Plus will hold Sulnox products at the Port of Colon and handle local logistics, allowing supply to vessels transiting the canal as well as industrial and transport customers across Central America and the Caribbean, it said in a press release on February 10.

IHS Group is active across fuel distribution, bunkering, storage and marine logistics in Panama. Its network includes bunker supplier Interoceanic Supply Services/Triton Energy of Panama and Telfer Tanks, which operates a 1.2 million bbl storage terminal at the Atlantic entrance to the canal.

Sulnox said the tie-up gives it access to one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, with more than 13,000 vessel transits recorded in fiscal 2025.