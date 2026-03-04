Cosco Halts New Bookings for Middle East Ports Amid Iran Conflict

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Chinese shipping company has joined other carriers in suspending bookings to Middle East ports. Image Credit: Cosco

Chinese shipping firm Cosco Shipping Lines has joined several major carriers in suspending new cargo bookings for several Middle East ports amid the Iran conflict.

The decision follows a risk assessment linked to rising security concerns and restrictions affecting maritime traffic in the key shipping corridor, it said in a customer advisory note on Wednesday.

The firm will suspend all new bookings from worldwide to the UAE, excluding Khor Fakkan and Fujairah, as well as Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, excluding Jeddah.

“For the cargo already on board, we are conducting a comprehensive assessment of the subsequent disposal plans, including the research and confirmation of potential contingency discharge ports and other relevant matters,” it said in the note.

COSCO had earlier announced on Sunday that it had instructed vessels already operating in or bound for the Gulf to move to safe locations amid the escalating conflict between the US, Israel and Iran.

Several other major container shipping companies, including MSC, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM and Maersk, are already avoiding sailings through the Strait of Hormuz and have suspended new bookings as regional tensions escalate.

Sector specialist Alphaliner says around 140 container ships are currently stuck in the Arabian Gulf.