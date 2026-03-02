Shipping Firm MSC Cancels All Middle East Cargo Bookings

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The container line has directed ships in and heading towards the Gulf to move to designated safe shelter areas. Image Credit: MSC

Container shipping company Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has suspended all cargo bookings to the Middle East and ordered its vessels in the Gulf region to move to designated safe shelter areas.

The move follows rising security risks affecting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb, the firm said in an advisory on Sunday.

“All MSC vessels currently operating in the Gulf region, as well as those en route, have been instructed to proceed to designated safe shelter areas until further notice,” the company said.

“As a precautionary measure, MSC has suspended all bookings for worldwide cargo to the Middle East region until further notice.”

Tensions in the Middle East have intensified after a series of strikes and retaliatory attacks involving the US and Iran, raising concerns over shipping security, including the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy trade route.

Container shipping companies CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd and AP Moller Maersk have also announced similar precautionary adjustments to some sailings in the region.