Passengers Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out on Cruise Ship Off Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

One crew member has died following the incident. Image Credit: World Cruises

Passengers from the Liberian-flagged cruise ship World Legacy have been evacuated following a fire that broke out on board on Friday morning while the vessel was en route to Singapore.

All 271 passengers from the cruise ship have been safely evacuated, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in an update on Friday.

One crew member of Indonesian nationality has died.

As per the preliminary investigation, the fire occurred in the lounge area on deck nine of the vessel.

The fire was extinguished by marine firefighting teams from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The vessel has been disembarked at HarbourFront Ferry Terminal.

MPA said a safety zone has been established around the ship, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The vessel is operated by Singapore-based World Cruises.