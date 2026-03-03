Performance Shipping Orders Two Scrubber-Fitted Tankers from China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shipbuilding contract is worth $81.5 million for each vessel. Image Credit: Performance Shipping

Athens-based Performance Shipping has ordered two scrubber-fitted 158,000 dwt Suezmax tanker vessels from China.

The firm has signed two shipbuilding contracts with China Shipbuilding Trading and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding for the construction of two vessels, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Each vessel is priced at $81.5 million, with deliveries scheduled for October 2028 and May 2029, respectively.

The ships will be fitted with scrubber systems or exhaust gas cleaning systems, enabling them to run on HSFO while meeting the IMO's global 0.5% sulfur cap.

Scrubber technology also allows compliance in tighter sulfur areas.

Wartsila told Ship & Bunker last year that its systems can reduce sulfur content in HSFO from 3.5% to as low as 0.10%, even when initially configured for 0.50%.

This means scrubber-fitted ships can also operate in emission control areas (ECAs), where a 0.10% sulfur limit applies.

“The signing of these two Suezmax newbuilding contracts expands our presence in a segment with constructive medium- and long-term market fundamentals," Andreas Michalopoulos, CEO of Performance Shipping, said.