Uni-Fuels Opens New Office in Bangkok

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has appointed Poomin Vichitchaisilp as Managing Director of Uni-Fuels Thailand. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Uni-Fuels has opened a new office in Bangkok, Thailand.

The firm has established a regional entity, Uni-Fuels (Thailand) Co Ltd, to strengthen its global operational network, it said in a press release on Monday.

The move follows the opening of offices in Dubai, Shanghai and Limassol in 2025.

“The Bangkok office is expected to strengthen Uni-Fuels’ ability to serve customers across the region while improving operational performance, reliability, and responsiveness,” Uni-Fuels said.

Uni-Fuels has appointed Poomin Vichitchaisilp as Managing Director of Uni-Fuels Thailand.

He brings more than 15 years of experience in marine fuels and chemicals and will lead local operations.

“Our focus will be on delivering reliable, compliant marine fuel solutions while solidifying local supply capabilities in Thailand and robust operations across global shipping hubs,” Vichitchaisilp said.

“This strategic move bolsters our regional capabilities, optimizes operational efficiency, and positions the Company to capitalize on growth opportunities across Southeast Asia, driving long-term value for our stakeholders," Alan Tan, Senior Vice President of Commercial at Uni-Fuels, said.

Established in 2021, Uni-Fuels offers bunker fuels at major shipping hubs, including Singapore, Seoul, Dubai, Shanghai and Limassol.