LR Backs Hybrid Nuclear Ready Power Concept of Seatransport

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The hybrid concept uses micro modular reactors combined with conventional diesel-electric systems. Image Credit: LR

Classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted approval in principle for a hybrid nuclear-ready power concept developed with Australian ship designer Seatransport.

The design integrates nuclear micro modular reactors (MMRs) with conventional diesel-electric systems for 73 m and 90 m amphibious stern landing vessels (SLVs), LR said in an email statement on Thursday.

LR added the concept demonstrates how licensable MMRs could be safely combined with proven propulsion systems to reduce fuel dependence and emissions while extending operational range.

A recently launched 73 m SLV was used to validate the underlying design assumptions during sea trials under conventional power, providing technical assurance for the nuclear-ready configuration.

The MMR units under consideration range from 1.2 MW to 2.6 MW and remain subject to ongoing technical and regulatory assessment.

Wider deployment is expected in the early 2030s.

LR said the approval marks a step forward in advancing hybrid nuclear propulsion for low-emission, long-range maritime operations.

Nuclear-powered ships can run for several years without needing refuelling.