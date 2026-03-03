Drone Crash Incident Reported at Salalah Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two drones were intercepted while a third crashed near Salalah Port today. Image Credit: Port of Salalah

A drone has reportedly crashed in the vicinity of Salalah Port in Oman.

Two drones were intercepted mid-air, while a third came down near the port on Tuesday, state-backed Oman News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The report claims no casualties or material damage have been recorded.

A local source told Ship & Bunker that authorities are currently saying there is no impact on the port due to the incident.

Earlier today, another drone attack was reported at the Port of Duqm in Oman, where a bunker terminal was reportedly attacked.

Iran has intensified strikes on oil and strategic infrastructure in neighbouring Gulf countries following recent US and Israeli attacks. In response, Tehran has launched drone and missile attacks against states in the region that host US military bases, significantly escalating tensions across the region.