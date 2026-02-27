UK Shore Power Faces Commercial Reality Check: NatPower Marine

Commercial pressures facing publicly funded shore power projects in Aberdeen and Portsmouth should not be viewed as isolated pricing issues, according to renewable energy power generation firm NatPower Marine.

Shore power is widely recognised as an effective way to cut emissions from vessels at berth, where auxiliary engines contribute significantly to port-city air pollution, it said in an email statement on Friday.

“The question is not whether shore power works environmentally, Stefano D.M. Sommadoss, founder and CEO of NatPower Marine, said.

“It does.

“The question is whether the UK can make it work commercially and quickly.”

Rising industrial electricity prices have, in some cases, made plugging into the grid more expensive than burning marine fuel, exposing ports to underutilisation risk and price volatility.

“European ports are not standing still, Sommadoss added.

“Many operate with discounted electricity regimes, VAT adjustments or structured energy support for green shipping.”

The company warns that without reforms to grid charges, electricity pricing and carbon alignment, investor confidence could weaken.

Shipowners operating on 20-25-year asset cycles require predictable energy economics before committing to electrification.

If early flagship projects appear commercially fragile, wider momentum may slow, with implications not only for shore power but for the UK’s broader maritime competitiveness.