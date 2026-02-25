Verde Marine Energy Looks to Grow UK Bunker Business with Director Hire

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has appointed Steve Taylor as director of UK operations. Image Credit: VME

Bunker firm Verde Marine Energy (VME) has appointed a director of UK operations as it seeks to grow its bunkering business in the country.

Steve Taylor has been appointed to the role of director of the UK, VME said in an email statement on Wednesday.

Taylor will be based at the Pristine ABP Port office on the River Humber, which will serve as a hub for the company's bunkering and marine energy activities across the UK.

"His primary focus will be on growing VME's UK bunkering business, supported by the full backing, resources, and expertise of the Vertom Group," VME said.

"He is joining us at an excellent moment for the company, and I am very much looking forward to working alongside him, sharing knowledge, and using the synergies across our businesses to further strengthen Verde Marine Energy's presence in the UK," Joe Tierney, director of Verde Marine Energy BV, said.