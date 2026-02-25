Power2X Acquires Hydrogen Developer HyCC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Power2X is developing an e-fuels facility in Rotterdam targeting demand from potential users like shipping. File Image / Pixabay

Clean energy firm Power2X has acquired green hydrogen developer HyCC to strengthen its position in clean fuel production in the Netherlands and Germany.

HyCC is developing green hydrogen projects in industrial hubs, including Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Delfzijl, Power2X said in a press release on Tuesday.

Power2X said the combination will create greater scale and efficiencies as projects shift from early-stage development toward delivery.

The company focuses on clean hydrogen, renewable methanol and sustainable aviation fuel for heavy industry, maritime and aviation sectors. It said HyCC’s electrolysis expertise and project pipeline will support further growth across its northwest European portfolio.

The deal also reflects wider consolidation in the clean hydrogen sector, as developers seek stronger capital bases and industrial partnerships to move projects into construction and operation.