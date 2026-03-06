US Grants 30-Day Window for Russian Oil Deliveries to India Amid Iran Conflict

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The licence also allows vessels carrying the cargoes to take on bunkers and other maritime services. File Image / Pixabay

The US has issued a temporary license allowing Russian oil already loaded on vessels to be delivered to India as the Iran conflict disrupts flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Under General License 133 from the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), transactions needed for the sale, delivery, or offloading of Russian oil cargoes are authorised until 12:01 a.m. EDT on April 4, the US Department of the Treasury said in an announcement on Thursday.

The authorisation applies only to cargoes that were loaded on vessels on or before 12:01 a.m. EST on March 5, 2026, and where the delivery or offloading occurs at a port in India, and the purchaser is an entity organised under Indian law.

This would allow Russian oil already in the sea to be delivered to Indian refiners.

The licence also allows related maritime services needed to complete the voyage, including bunkering, vessel management, crewing, insurance, piloting and classification, as well as activities necessary for safe docking and crew safety.

However, the licence does not permit any new transactions outside the specified cargoes already loaded before the deadline and does not override other sanctions restrictions.