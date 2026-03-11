Bulk Carrier Attacked Off Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This is the second vessel hit by an unknown projectile today. Image Credit: UKMTO

A bulk carrier has been hit by an unknown projectile off Dubai today, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The vessel came under attack about 50 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, UAE, at 02:05 UTC on Wednesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post on Wednesday.

“The Master of a Bulk Carrier has reported their vessel hit by an unknown projectile,” UKMTO said.

No oil spill has been observed so far, and the crew is reported safe.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

The attack marks the second vessel incident reported by UKMTO today, after the agency earlier said a container ship had also been hit by a projectile in the region.