South Korean Shipyard Wins Order for Two Scrubber-Fitted Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shipbuilding contract is worth $266 million and includes an option to order two more ships. Image Credit: HJ Shipbuilding

South Korea’s HJ Shipbuilding & Construction has won a contract from an unnamed European shipowner to build two 10,100 TEU container ships fitted with a scrubber system.

The shipbuilding contract is worth KRW 352.2 billion ($266 million) and includes an option to order two more ships, the shipyard said in a press release last week.

“The deal marks the first time that a container ship exceeding 10,000 TEU will be constructed at HJSC’s Yeongdo Shipyard,” it said.

The ships will be fitted with scrubber systems or exhaust gas cleaning systems, enabling them to run on HSFO while meeting the IMO's global 0.5% sulfur cap.

Scrubber technology also allows compliance in tighter sulfur areas.

“Through continuous innovation and engineering breakthroughs, we have overcome physical limitations and are now able to build container ships exceeding 10,000 TEU at Yeongdo Shipyard,” Yoo Sang-cheol, CEO of the shipyard, said.