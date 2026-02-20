Incat Crowther and Switch Maritime to Develop Hydrogen-Fuelled Ferry for New York

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ferry will use hydrogen-powered fuel cells and can carry 720 kg of hydrogen. Image Credit: Incat

Shipbuilder Incat Crowther and Switch Maritime are working together to develop a hydrogen-fuelled fast ferry intended for service in New York.

The project centres on a 28 m hydrogen fuel cell-electric vessel designed to carry 150 passengers at a cruising speed of 25 knots, Incat said in a press release on Friday.

With about 720 kg of compressed hydrogen storage, the ferry is expected to achieve a full day of operations while maintaining service speeds and schedules comparable to diesel vessels.

The partners say the design is intended as a drop-in solution for existing ferry networks, avoiding the need for shoreside charging infrastructure or major operational changes.

Initial deployment plans include a ZEF-150 demonstration vessel based at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The development is supported by a $2 million grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and builds on earlier collaboration between the two companies on the hydrogen ferry Sea Change, now operating in California’s Bay Area.